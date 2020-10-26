Mandy Moore Drives ‘This Is Us’ Fans Crazy With BIG THREE T-Shirt, “We Need It!”

The popular family drama This Is Us is back for Season 5. Singer/actress Mandy Moore stars as matriarch Rebecca Pearson. She and her late husband Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) affectionately called their three children The Big Three. Rebecca was pregnant with triplets: after one of the three died during birth, the couple took home a baby who was abandoned at the hospital at the same time (Randall).

One day before the This Is Us Season 5 premiere (it’s a two-hour special on Tuesday, October 27 beginning at 9 pm on NBC), Mandy modeled a yellow Big Three t-shirt as seen in the photo above which has her fans asking “where can I get that shirt!” As one wrote: “we need this shirt!”

Mandy hasn’t replied to her fans’ queries about the shirt. It looks like it was custom-made but there are other This Is Us shirts available online.

