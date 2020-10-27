Who Plays Anna’s Father In ‘One Royal Holiday’ Hallmark Movie?

In the Hallmark Channel movie One Royal Holiday, Anna (Broadway star Laura Osnes) meets James (Aaron Tveit) in a bakery shop. Little does she know that he’s a crowned Prince! When a blizzard hits the small town, she offers James and his mother a place to stay at her family’s inn. Her father, Ed Jordan, is portrayed by Tom McGowan.

Anna’s father Ed Jordan is portrayed by Tom McGowan. He’s best known for his roles on The Good Fight (Jax Rindell), Everybody Loves Raymond (Bernie), Frasier (Kenny Daly, see clip below), and in Hollywood movies including Sleepless in Seattle (Keith), and Clint Eastwood’s True Crime (Tom Donaldson), among many others.

Tom is also a Broadway star: he was nominated for Broadway’s 1991 Tony Award as Best Actor (Play) for “La Bête.”

One Royal Holiday premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 31 at 8 pm. [So many Hallmark movies, streaming here.]