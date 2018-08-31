Broadway’s Original Cinderella Stars In ‘One Royal Holiday’ Hallmark Movie

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie One Royal Holiday is playful and sassy Anna (Laura Osnes). When she offers a stranded mother and son shelter in a blizzard (at her family’s inn), Anna bursts out laughing when she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick.

Anna shows the handsome crowned Prince James (Aaron Tveit) how they do Christmas in her hometown of Kentsbury. He in return teaches her how to waltz. And yes they fall in love! [So many Hallmark movies, streaming here.]

Laura Osnes is a Broadway star. She made her debut on the Great White Way as Sandy in Grease (2007).

She went on to play Bonnie in the 2011 production of Bonnie and Clyde (watch below), and Cinderella in the 2013 production of Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (above). She won the “Best Lead Actress in a Musical” Tony Award for both roles.

One Royal Holiday premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 31 at 8 pm.