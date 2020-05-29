Who Is Reporter Chastity on ‘Christmas Unwrapped’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Christmas Unwrapped is a cynical reporter named Charity (Amber Stevens West). She gets the opportunity of a lifetime when her boss (Cheryl Ladd!) assigns her to profile a handsome single billionaire Erik Gallagher (Marco Grazzini) who claims his charity is funded by Santa Claus.

With her article’s deadline approaching, Charity discovers the real source of Erik’s funding and must decide whether or not exposing the truth is worth ruining her newfound belief in the magic of Christmas and love for Erik.

Amber Stevens West is best known for her roles on The Carmichael Show (Jerrod’s girlfriend Maxine), Happy Together (Claire), Criminal Minds (Rossi’s daughter Joy), and Greek (Ashleigh Howard), among others. Most recently she played Jenny in the TV special Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s ‘The Jeffersons’.

Fun fact: Amber is the daughter of radio announcer Shadoe Stevens (see photo above), and former model Beverly Cunningham.

Christmas Unwrapped premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Saturday, October 24 at 8 pm.