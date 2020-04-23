‘Christmas Unwrapped’ Lifetime Movie Star Flaunts Bikini Pics

Actress Amber Stevens West (The Carmichael Show) plays cynical reporter Charity in the Lifetime movie Christmas Unwrapped. She jumps on the chance write an investigative profile on Erik Gallagher (Marco Grazzini), a young billionaire who says his charity is funded by Santa Claus. While digging through his financial history, Charity discovers Erik is really a nice guy and yes they fall in love.

In real life, Amber is married (to her former Greek co-star husband Andrew West) and the mother of a gorgeous 2-year-old little girl but you wouldn’t know it from the gorgeous bikini pics above and below. P.S. That’s her dad, radio star Shadoe Stevens in the back of the red bikini pic above.

Christmas Unwrapped premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Saturday, October 24 at 8 pm.