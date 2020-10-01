Rihanna Hides Under Yankees Bucket Hat, “Drop the Album Already”

The Barbados-born beauty Rihanna has been building her beauty and lingerie empire Savage X Fenty and the brand has been a great success. But her music fans want her to get back in the studio and produce new music. It’s been four years since her last album, Anti (2016).

So when the 32-year-old multi-millionaire advertises her latest melanin-protecting skin care product on Instagram as seen above (fans don’t even get to see her face which is hidden under a Yankees bucket hat), some of her fans are voicing their frustration.

One writes: “You protecting that album the same way,” while another writes: “Girl I miss you *drop the album*.” Another fan is less optimistic: “We never getting any music ever.”