Soap Opera Icon Swims At LeBron James’s Beverly Hills Mansion, “One Last Time”

Actress Lauralee Bell stars in the Lifetime movie Their Killer Affair but she’s best known for her role as Christine Williams (aka Christine Blair, Cricket Blair) in the daytime soap opera The Young & The Restless. Her parents William J. Bell (who died in 2005 at the age of 78) and Lee Phillip Bell (who passed in February 2020 at 91) created the soap for CBS in 1972, when Lauralee was a toddler.

After Lee’s death in February, Lauralee and her siblings sold the family’s Beverly Hills mansion to NBA superstar LeBron James for $36 million. But before LeBron got the keys to the 90210 house, Lauralee took one last dip in the swimming pool, as seen in the photo shoot video below. There’s a lighted tennis court on the 2.5 acres but no basketball court, yet!

Fun fact: Richard Hilton, father of reality star turned DJ Paris Hilton and brother-in-law of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards Umansky, sold the property to LeBron.

Their Killer Affair premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Thursday, October 1 at 8 pm.