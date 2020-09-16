Nicole Kidman Puts on Russian Accent For $100M ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ In Australia

Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman (The Hours) is currently filming the 2021 hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers based on the New York Times Bestseller novel of the same title by Australian author Liane Moriarty. American TV producer David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) is the creator and a co-writer of the series.

Kidman’s Blossom Films is behind the endeavor which is injecting more than $100 million into the state’s economy and supporting more than 250 full-time and around 1300 casual jobs many who are local to the Northern Rivers area.

Five of the nine strangers in the series are portrayed by American actors: