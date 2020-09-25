Charles Barkley’s Gorgeous Daughter Flaunts Big Diamond Engagement Ring

Hey, half of the NBA on TNT show’s laughs — and there are many — come at the expense of NBA legend and all-time great Charles Barkley being without a championship ring. (Barkley’s studio mates Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith boast a half dozen rings between them.)

But TNT reveals that at least one Barkley has a ring. Chuck’s gorgeous daughter Christiana Barkley introduced her father on the program this week, and she was showing off a big diamond ring. See below.

At about the 50-second mark in the video above, the Barkley intro starts and Christiana, along with Bruce Perl, introduces Charles. Christiana says he’s a “man full of incorrect guarantees and one of the best people I know” — while flaunting a world-beating smile and style and making sure the camera catches the diamond on her finger.

Kenny Smith can’t resist mentioning: “Showing that ring off!,” he yells, “she showing that engagement ring off!” Like Charles’s wife, Christiana keeps a low profile — even her Instagram is private.