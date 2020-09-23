Shaquille O’Neal Says Lakers “Without Urgency” After Anthony Davis Career-Low 2 Rebounds

Two rebounds just won’t do for Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shaquille O’Neal. Yes, Davis had 27 points, but a playoff career-low in rebounds is what Shaq calls “definitely not enough.”

The Lakers “should know, the world should know, that Denver’s not going nowhere unless you put ’em away,” Shaq says — and anyone watching these NBA Playoffs already knows it.

The Nuggets have twice won series in which they were down 3-1, and the game three victory against LeBron James and the Lakers should put everyone on notice.

“We talk about Denver having a sense of urgency, the Lakers should have had a sense of urgency and come out and put these guys away,” Shaq says. Now it’s a series, for sure. Davis’s chief counterpart on Denver, Nikola Jokic, had ten rebounds — five times as many as Davis.

Charles Barkley added that LeBron James, while he had a triple double, “didn’t play good.” Barkley also pointed out that Anthony Davis didn’t “impose his will.”