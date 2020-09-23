Charles Barkley’s Super Bad NBA Predictions Get Torn From Wall

NBA legend Charles Barkley has pretty much trademarked his “Guarantee” shout when making a prediction. And NBA fans who watch the genial Barkley on TNT have learned to be thankful that other guarantees in their lives aren’t backed by Barkley — because Chuck’s crystal ball is more than a little cloudy.

TNT has been keeping track of Barkley’s predictions, as well as those of his studio partners Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal and Smith are wrong plenty, but Barkley is what he himself might call the “wrongest.”

So much so that TNT can get a whole segment out of Chuck’s failure to see the future, as above. The clip shows Ernie Johnson tearing numerous Barkley predictions (written on post-its) from the wall. A Lakers/Clippers Western Conference Final? Denver is “not a contender.” It goes on and on.

One comment nails it perfectly: “Not NBA experts. It’s a comedy show!”