Jamie Foxx’s Daughter, 26, Gets “Sprung” In Green Bikini

by in Culture | June 21, 2020

Corinne Foxx Beat Shazam FOX

BEAT SHAZAM co-host Corinne Foxx, photo: Michael Becker/FOX

Three-time Grammy Award winner Harry Connick, Jr. and his gorgeous 24-year-old daughter Georgia Connick are hosting the TV special United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes.

Together they drive (in an RV!) from New Orleans to New York to celebrate essential workers. Fellow Grammy Award winning singer/actor Jamie Foxx performs, too.

26 🦋🌞

When not singing or acting, Oscar-winning Jamie Foxx (Ray) spends time with his gorgeous daughter and Beat Shazam co-host, Corinne Foxx, who turned 26 in February in a stunning green bikini, as seen in the photos above and below.

sprung 🌸

She captioned the close-up pic above: “sprung.”

hi summer ☀️

yachty 🛥

Season 4 of Beat Shazam is coming soon on Fox! [BONUS: Stream any FOX show through the FOX NOW: Live & On Demand app here. Download is FREE.]

