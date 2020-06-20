Harry Connick Jr’s Gorgeous Daughter Makes Big Splash In Bikini Pics

Three-time Grammy Award winning singer, pianist and composer Harry Connick, Jr. is hosting the two-hour TV special, United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes.

He and his gorgeous daughter Georgia Connick travel by RV to thank and celebrate essential works across the country. (They drive from New Orleans to New York.)

When not performing, Harry Connick Jr. spends time with his gorgeous former Victoria’s Secret model wife of 26 years Jill Goodacre, and his equally gorgeous three daughters: filmmaker Georgia, 24, model and fashion designer Sarah Kate, 22 (above in the black bikini top), and 18-year-old Charlotte.

The bikini video above is for Kate’s label, Kate Connick Clothing, which just showed at New York Fashion Week 2019. Kate looks pleased in her bikini below.

United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes airs Sunday, June 21 at 8 PM ON CBS.