Cardi B Shows Off Long Tongue In Close-Up, “Acting Like Nikki Now”?

Cardi B really could not blow up any bigger right? And yet the artist and diva manages to maintain as totally for realz, as in authentic AF. As one commenter writes: “You got street cred in real life anybody dats real know what’s up” followed by fire emojis enough to light some Snoop Dogg smoke up.

But to stay true Cardi has got to continue to carve out her own space. There’s a little warning in the comments too: “Don’t start actin like Nikki now,” says one fan, more out of genuine concern it seems than any kind of dis. Because, you know, Cardi isn’t acting like anybody but Cardi. Still, it’s a point.

The little video is charming in all the Cardi B ways, emphasizing her style with the eye roll flirtation, the peeking out of the thick wide tongue, the perfect row of pearl white teeth and the long wig with bangs. It’s a nice “here’s me” gift from Cardi to her fans. As Jessenia Gallegos writes: “That eye roll is everything.”