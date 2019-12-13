Christina Aguilera’s Hot Body In Braless Dress Makes Drag Queen Swoon

Grammy Award-winning diva Christina Aguilera is turning 38 and she wants you to know that she’s still got it. The “Beautiful” singer recently posed in an orange dress with a plunging neckline that revealed, well, the whole stack and captioned the photos: “A big birthday mood loading” with a shooting comet emoji.

Her Liberation album

Is it a coincidence that she’s posing in front of a photo of Marilyn Monroe pressing her hands into cement while getting her Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame? (When Aguilera received her Hollywood star in 2010, she wore her platinum blond hair and a white strappy dress just like Monroe.)

When Aguilera posted the orange jumpsuit pics, James Whiteside, principal dancer and choreographer with the American Ballet Theatre replied: “SWOOOOON.” Whiteside also performs as drag queen Ühu Betch of The Dairy Queens.

When Aguilera was a guest on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she was introduced to three drag queens in Xtina iconic outfits in the show’s first “Christina Draguilera Pageant.”