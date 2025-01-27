Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who initially refused to accept two U.S. military planes returning illegal migrants to Colombia on Friday — and threatened to retaliate against Trump’s proposed tariffs with reciprocal 25% tariffs on the U.S. — has since agreed to allow such flights.

[The deportation of migrants to Colombia is nothing new — in 2024, 124 planes carrying migrants from the US landed there. Petro’s objection concerned the use of military aircraft and the shackling of the migrants, which failed, in his assessment, to present proper “conditions of dignity” for the deportees.]

In agreeing to receive the military aircraft, Petro also avoided visa restrictions on Colombian government officials and their families, which were threatened by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio is one of 16 Floridians tapped by Trump for cabinet positions and appointments including Susie Wiles (Chief of Staff), Pam Bondi (Attorney General), Mike Waltz (NSA), and Kimberly Guilfoyle (US Ambassador to Greece), among others.

In December, Trump nominated Orlando personal injury attorney Dan Newlin — whose website says he has “recovered Billions of Dollars for personal injury and accident victims in Florida” — to become the US Ambassador to Colombia — a job that may have just become more difficult.

As seen on the local Fox News channel below, Newlin said receiving the nomination from the President was “very emotional for me.”

Newlin, who campaigned for Trump and hosted a $15 million fundraiser for the candidate in his Windermere home in April, wouldn’t elaborate on why Trump believes he is the right person for the ambassador job.

But Newlin did note that he speaks Spanish “conversationally,” and plans to improve his language skills.

Newlin will replace Francisco “Paco” Palmieri who, under the Biden administration, served as the top diplomat in Colombia — the chargé d’affaires of the United States in Colombia, essentially the acting Ambassador to Colombia (since June 2022).

Note: During his first administration, President Donald Trump announced in 2018 that he wanted Palmieri to be Ambassador to Honduras, but then-Senator Marco Rubio, “a proponent of a more hard-line approach to U.S. policy in Latin America,” reportedly blocked the nomination.