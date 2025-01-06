Rudy Giuliani Hits Mar-a-Lago After “Medical Issues” Claim

Former New York City mayor and former personal attorney for President-elect Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani shared a photo of himself shaking hands with the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago. He wrote: “I was honored to welcome Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Mar-a-Lago this weekend.”

While many of the comments responding to Giuliani’s photo were complimentary (“so happy to see you back at Mar-a-Lago”), a few questioned how Giuliani was able to afford the trip (“Where did you get the money to fly down to Mar-A-Lago?”) as Giuliani has publicly claimed that he “has no cash.”

Note: Giuliani was ordered by a federal judge in New York to turn over most of his valuable possessions to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the two Georgia election workers he defamed and to whom he now owes $148 million. He has failed to surrender all possessions and was warned by Judge Lewis Liman of being held in contempt for defying court orders.

At his contempt-of-court hearing last Thursday, Giuliani testified that he’s not purposely trying to hide assets and said: “I get confused about what I have and don’t have.”

After Giuliani’s first day of testimony, his attorney Joseph Cammarata asked Judge Liman if Giuliani could appear remotely from his Florida residence for the next day of the hearing, because Giuliani is “having medical issues with his left knee and breathing problems due to lung issues.”

Note: Giuliani’s condo is in Palm Beach, where Mar-a-Lago is located.

After the judge balked at Giuliani’s request, which did not include “medical evidence,” Giuliani changed his mind and showed up in the Manhattan courtroom on Friday for the second day of the hearing.

Giuliani was healthy enough to travel and returned to Palm Beach for a busy weekend at Mar-a-Lago. On Saturday he had lunch at Trump’s estate with fellow disbarred attorney John Eastman, pardoned former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, and Alan Dershowitz, among others. Giuliani captioned the photo below: “Nice lunch! Will be back this evening to be on a panel about lawfare.”

NBC News reports that Giuliani will be testifying remotely on Monday from his Palm Beach residence.

Note: In November, Cammarata asked Judge Liman for a delay in Giuliani’s trial, which is scheduled for January 16, as his client would like to attend Trump’s inauguration on January 20, which he would miss if the trial were to start on the 16th. Liman rejected the request.