Rudy Giuliani Reminds MAGA Jan 6 Celebrates “Savior Of The World”

Rudy Giuliani, who has been accused of defying a court order to surrender his valuable possessions to the two Georgia election workers he was found liable for defaming, will continue to testify at his contempt-of-court hearing on Monday, January 6. (Giuliani owes $148 million.)

Note: After testifying in a federal court in Manhattan in front of Judge Lewis Liman on Thursday and Friday, Giuliani — who will testify virtually from Florida as his court case continues — returned to his residence in Palm Beach, Florida and attended several events over the weekend at President-elect Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago estate. Photos below.

Nice lunch! Will be back this evening to be on a panel about lawfare https://t.co/y8Wrcv6jcd — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 4, 2025

Hours before his third day of the contempt-of-court hearing on Monday, January 6, Giuliani shared a painting depicting of the Epiphany of Jesus Christ (the baptism of Jesus) and wrote: “We will never forget Jan. 6 because it is the great feast of The Epiphany when Jesus manifested himself as the Savior of the entire world.”

Giuliani, both a Roman Catholic and a celebrity in the MAGA universe surrounding Trump, knows that January 6 is primarily remembered by his followers for an event much more recent than Christ’s baptism in the River Jordan.

For Giuliani’s audience, even many of the Catholics among them, Jan 6 represents more acutely the day of the 2021 riot at the Capitol to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. January 6 is a day that MAGA has, according to President Joe Biden, attempted “to rewrite — even erase” and instead celebrate as a “day of love.”

There is a strong strain of evangelical Christian support for Trump that likens the President-elect to Jesus, casting the politician in the role of savior — and Giuliani is well aware of this purported symbiosis, even if he leaves it unspoken, when he references January 6 as the day when Jesus “manifested himself as the Savior of the entire world.”

[NOTE: Christians around the world celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany each year on January 6, 12 days after Christmas.]

We will never forget Jan. 6 because it is the great feast of The Epiphany when Jesus manifested himself as the Savior of the entire world. pic.twitter.com/5Ud5sMT4FL — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 6, 2025

On January 6, 2025 — while Giuliani testifies in a hearing about being held in contempt-of-court — lawmakers in Washington will gather on Capitol Hill to certify Trump’s election win. No violence, protests or even procedural objections are expected this time, even though the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump, is in the awkward position of certifying the results. As Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said on the House floor last week: “There are no election deniers on our side of the aisle.”