Pardoned Jan6er Convicted Again, “What I Did Was Ungodly”

Emily Hernandez, 25, breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 and was photographed holding a stolen, broken nameplate from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s office.

Hernandez pleaded guilty and the Justice Department recommended a 45 day sentence. She was pardoned by President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025 for her actions at the Capitol on Jan 6.

On Wednesday, Hernandez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a fatal January 2022 DUI crash in which a woman was killed.

According to First Alert Four in St. Louis, Missouri, Hernandez “drove the wrong way down the highway for several miles before crashing into a couple celebrating their 15th anniversary. Her blood alcohol was .125.”

Hernandez killed Vickie Wilson, 32, a mother of two sons, and seriously injured her husband, Ryan Wilson. (Hernandez received a sentence of 10 years for killing Ms. Wilson and 7 for injuring Mr. Wilson — the sentences will run concurrently.)

First Alert Four reported that Hernandez was “tearful in court” and said: “What I did was ungodly and I will live with that shame for the rest of my life.”

Outside of the courthouse, Ms. Wilson’s cousin said of Hernandez: “She didn’t appear to express any emotion behind her words. She just said what she said and walked away.”

Hernandez is among a number of pardoned January 6 participants who have come up against legal troubles beyond the Capitol attacks.

Among them, Newsweek lists: “Matthew Huttle, who assaulted law enforcement on Jan 6, was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop. Andrew Taake, who attacked police with bear spray and a whip on January 6, is on the run from police and is wanted for a child sex charge, which was filed against him in Texas in 2016. Daniel Ball, who allegedly threw an explosive at the police during the riot, was re-arrested on federal gun charges from 2023.”