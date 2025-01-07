Lili Reinhart Stuns in Strapless Dress, “Use Me as a Vessel”

Hollywood star Lili Reinhart, who’s best known for her role as Betty Cooper in the Riverdale series based on Archie Comics, is turning heads in LA this week in a stunning strapless black dress with a gold buckle across the chest by fashion label Staud.

With the closeup photos below (be sure to swipe), the blonde beauty wrote: “lana please use me as a vessel.”

Reinhart’s fans are going wild over the glamorous photos which are leaving them breathless. As one replied: “tell me how im supposed to breathe with no air…..” Another fan chimed in: “My jaw is falling when I see these pictures –“

Get ready to see more of Reinhart: her series Hal & Harper with Cooper Raiff and Mark Ruffalo (The Kids Are All Right, Spotlight, Foxcatcher, Hulk) is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival later this month. Reinhart and Raiff play siblings — Ruffalo plays their single dad.

First look at Cooper Raiff’s ‘HAL & HARPER’ starring Cooper Raiff, Lili Reinhart, Havana Rose Liu and Mark Ruffalo. https://t.co/u4C0xYKAoX — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 3, 2024

When Raiff shared the news about Hal & Harper being shown at Sundance, Ruffalo replied: “Can’t wait for Hal & Harper to have everyone laughing through their ugly crying.”