Lili Reinhart Stuns in Strapless Dress, “Use Me as a Vessel”

by in Culture | January 7, 2025

Lili Reinhart, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood star Lili Reinhart, who’s best known for her role as Betty Cooper in the Riverdale series based on Archie Comics, is turning heads in LA this week in a stunning strapless black dress with a gold buckle across the chest by fashion label Staud.

With the closeup photos below (be sure to swipe), the blonde beauty wrote: “lana please use me as a vessel.”

Reinhart’s fans are going wild over the glamorous photos which are leaving them breathless. As one replied: “tell me how im supposed to breathe with no air…..” Another fan chimed in: “My jaw is falling when I see these pictures –“

Get ready to see more of Reinhart: her series Hal & Harper with Cooper Raiff and Mark Ruffalo (The Kids Are All Right, Spotlight, Foxcatcher, Hulk) is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival later this month. Reinhart and Raiff play siblings — Ruffalo plays their single dad.

When Raiff shared the news about Hal & Harper being shown at Sundance, Ruffalo replied: “Can’t wait for Hal & Harper to have everyone laughing through their ugly crying.”