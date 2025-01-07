Mila Kunis Stuns in Head-to-Toe Black Chanel, “Beautiful and Charming”

Hollywood star Mila Kunis (Black Swan, That ’70s Show) is turning heads in Los Angeles in an all-black ensemble by French design house Chanel.

As seen below, the brunette beauty struck a pose in a short-sleeve sweater, quilted flare trousers and branded accessories including a short silver necklace and signature quilted Chanel chain purse. Even her makeup is by Coco.

Kunis’s fans are going wild over the chic look, as one replied: “Super beautiful and charming.”

Get ready to see more of Kunis: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Knives Out movie Wake Up Dead Man with Daniel Craig, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner and Kunis’s neighbor, Glenn Close, among others.

Kunis portrays G. Scott, a police chief who works with private detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) to solve the new murder case. Bonus: Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men) and Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown) play priests.