Victoria Justice Stuns in Sheer Strapless Corset Bodysuit, “Mob Wives”

Hollywood star and singer Victoria Justice (Zoey 101, Victorious) turned heads this week in a sheer black strapless corset bodysuit with a pair of shiny black pants, towering stilettos and a full-length furry coat.

The raven-haired beauty captioned the photo series below: “The theme was mob wives. How’d I do?”

Justice’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look, as one replied: “I think you nailed it.” (She’s worn those pants before, see below.)

Justice also turned heads at a recent Spotify party in a red bandeau with a matching fringe mini skirt and platform Mary Jane stilettos, as seen below. Her fans went wild over the all-red ensemble, too (“What a beautiful woman very classy looks fun.”)

Get ready to see more of Justice: she landed a recurring role in the highly anticipated Suits sequel, Suits LA about an entertainment and criminal law firm starring Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels) and Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead).

Suits LA will premiere on NBC on Sunday, February 23 at 9 pm ET, right before the premiere of the new series Grosse Pointe Garden Society at 10 pm.