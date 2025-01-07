Julianne Hough Goes Topless in Bubbleless Bath, “So Sexy”

Dancing with the Stars Mirror Ball trophy winner and current co-host Julianne Hough celebrated the Golden Globes awards in Beverly Hills in a stunning black jersey draped mini dress with a plunging neckline by designer Toni Maticevski.

Hough accentuated the look with sheer hosiery and stilettos, and a playful gold necklace by Schiaparelli.

With the photo series below, Hough tagged celebrity makeup artist Afton Williams, who’s responsible for Hough’s “glow.”

Fans are going wild over the closeup photos (below) which Williams provided. As one replied: “Gorgeous!! The glow up is real!! What body illuminizer are you using for this look?”

Williams replied that she used the product Body Glow by cosmetics company Sol de Janeiro, whose tagline is “joyful head-to-toe beauty.”

The designer of the jersey dress, Toni Maticevski, said Hough was “giving Paris chic glam.”

Before hitting the Golden Globes parties in LA, Hough also turned heads in the photo shoots below (by photographer Andrew Arthur), which feature the blonde beauty wearing no clothes.

In the first series (above), Hough wears only a strategically positioned white bath towel. And in the second series (below) — taking a bath (sans bubbles) — the star wears nothing at all and uses only her strategically placed limbs for privacy.

Hough’s fans are going wild over the “so sexy” pics. As one replied: “These pictures are so fun and artistic! Love!” Another chimed in: “These photos are art!”