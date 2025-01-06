Monica Barbaro Stuns in See-Through Lace Dress, “Wow! Not Many Can Pull Off That Look”

Hollywood star Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick, FUBAR) turned heads at the Golden Globes on Sunday in a sheer strapless draped corset gown by Dior. (The Golden Globes, with comedic host Nikki Glaser, was televised on CBS.)

At the event, the brunette beauty bonded with her A Complete Unknown co-stars Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet, and Chalamet’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Above: Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, and Kylie Jenner at the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES® which was aired live on CBS, Photo: Francis Specker/CBS

After the awards ceremony, Barbaro changed into an even more stunning dress for the W Mag Best Performance Party. As seen below, it appears she wore nothing underneath a black patent leather lace dress by fashion house Cong Tri, which is known for its handcraft technique and column silhouette.

Barbaro’s fans are going wild over the fashion-forward risky look. As one replied: “Wow!!! Not too many can pull off that look. Gorgeous.”

Below is a slideshow of Barbaro modeling several chic ensembles while promoting A Complete Unknown.

Get ready to see more of Barbaro: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming heist movie Crime 101 with Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Nick Nolte, Barry Keoghan, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, among others.