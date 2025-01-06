Paris Jackson Stuns in Sheer Mini Dress, “Natural But Snatched”

The daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, singer/actress Paris Jackson, didn’t walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes this year but she did turn heads at LA parties that celebrated the awards this weekend.

As seen above and below at Jas Mathur and Michael Braun’s party, Jackson stunned in a sheer black mini dress by Celine with embroidered hosiery and patent leather stilettos.

Celebrity makeup artist Pauly Branch described the look as “natural but snatched.” More than one fan replied: “Gorgeous!”

The blonde beauty turned heads at the Golden Globes party hosted by Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM, too, in a sheer mesh nude-colored gown by designer LaQuan Smith.

She posed below with Ryan Destiny (The Fire Inside).

Jackson fans are going wild over the glamorous looks, especially since they haven’t seen her at an awards ceremony since last year’s Grammy Awards on CBS where she rocked a strapless cutout black dress and had all of her tattoos covered in Cover Girl makeup. See transition video below.