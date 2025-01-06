Adam Sandler’s Wife Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress, “Impossible Not To Like”

Hollywood mega movie star Adam Sandler (The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, Grown Ups, Hotel Transylvania) turned heads as he walked the Golden Globes red carpet with his wife of 21 years, Jackie Sandler, on Sunday in Beverly Hills. (The Golden Globes, with comedic host Nikki Glaser, was shown on CBS.)

As seen in the photos below, Sandler — who’s known for wearing hoodies and shorts — got dressed up in an all-black tuxedo while Mrs. Sandler stunned in a black backless gown with a navel-plunging cutout in the front.

Above, l-r: Jamie Foxx, Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler at the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS

Fans of the Sandlers — who met on the set of Sandler’s 1999 film Big Daddy — are going wild over the glamorous looks. As one replied: “It’s impossible not to like this couple.”

Get ready to see more of Sandler: he’s reprising his role as Happy Gilmore (1996) for a sequel which is expected to be released on Netflix in 2025. Sandler will reunite with his Happy Gilmore co-stars Julie Bowen (Virginia), Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin), and Ben Stiller (Hal L) — and also welcome new faces to the movie including Margaret Qualley (The Substance) and Bad Bunny who plays Happy’s caddie.

Get ready to see more of Jackie Sandler, too: she will appear next in comedy film 31 Candles. It’s about 30-year-old New Yorker Leo Kadner (Jonah Feingold, who also wrote and directed the film), who has a Bar Mitzvah after reconnecting with his childhood crush Eva Shapiro (Sarah Coffey). Sandler plays Leo’s mother, Susan.