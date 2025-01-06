Jamie Foxx Breaks Out Trump Impression on Red Carpet

Hollywood movie star Jamie Foxx is known for his dramatic roles including his Oscar-winning performance as Ray Charles in the biopic Ray, but he’s also known for his spot-on impersonations of celebrities including Mike Tyson, Kevin Hart, Floyd Mayweather, Dwayne Johnson, Denzel Washington, Jim Carrey, Al Pacino, Nicolas Cage, Conor McGregor, Jack Black, Clint Eastwood, and President-elect Donald Trump.

While walking the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, Foxx was delighted to see comedian/impressionist Matt Friend. As seen below, Foxx gushed over Friend and his impersonation of Jeff Goldblum, in particular.

Below is the much-viewed moment Foxx is referring to — of Friend impersonating Goldblum in front of Goldblum.

Friend and Foxx had such a good time on the Golden Globes red carpet, they both broke out their best Donald Trump impersonations and found a way to incorporate Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder into the bit. Watch until the very end of the video, when Foxx cracks up.