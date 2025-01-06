Ashley Graham Stuns in Plunging Dress With “Magic Tape”

Supermodel Ashley Graham turned heads at the Golden Globes awards ceremony in Beverly Hills on Sunday. As seen below, the brunette beauty co-hosted the red carpet on behalf of WWD magazine and wowed in a black sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline — custom made for her by Texas design label Bach Mai. And with a pair of peek-a-boo stilettos to add to the glam of the Globes, which was televised by CBS.

Graham’s fans are going wild over the super glamorous look and are inquiring about the boob tape she used to keep herself from falling out of the dress. One asked: “We need to know what tape that is because I would think my girls could NEVER and yet… yours are! 👏🏻👌🏻.”

Another fan chimed in: “WE need the secret of the tape you used!!!!”

Above: Ashley Graham at the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS

Get ready to see and hear more from Graham, she announced that she’s launching a newsletter. She says “It will be a little peek behind the curtain to my life—sharing thoughts, updates, and fun personal moments.”

Note: Graham promised to reveal fashion secrets too, including details regarding the boob tape she used for the Golden Globes, in the newsletter.

Graham is accustomed to sharing fun personal moments on social media — see video below from her, her husband Justin Ervin, and their three kids on a family trip to Cabo, Mexico — so filling the newsletter with more “fun personal moments” should come naturally to the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model.