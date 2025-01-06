Anya Taylor-Joy, Cara Delevingne Movie Reboot Fiercely Rejected by Fans: “Don’t You Dare”

E! News shared photos of Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Queen’s Gambit) and Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad, Paper Towns) together at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday in Beverly Hills — televised by CBS — and suggested that the two models/actresses do a reboot of the iconic 1997 movie Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

As seen below, Taylor-Joy and Delevingne wore the same color dresses (Taylor Joy in a blushing pink archive Dior cami dress and Delevingne in a metallic blue halter gown) as stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in the movie. E! News captioned the slideshow below: “Did we just cast a Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion reboot? You’re welcome.”

When Taylor-Joy and Delevingne together greeted mega Hollywood stars Amy Adams (Nightbitch, American Hustle) and Gal Gadot (Snow White, Wonder Woman), all of the attention in the comments focused on Gadot whom many assert is “the most beautiful woman in the room as always.”

The majority of the reactions to the suggested Romy and Michele reboot suggest were (aggressively) not positive on Instagram. “Not. Even. Close.” and “Delete this” and “absolutely TF not,” and “don’t you dare,” were just a handful of the replies. Fans are obviously very protective of the beloved comedy.

Above: Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy at the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS

Get ready to see more of Taylor Joy: she stars in the upcoming AppleTV+ sci-fi movie The Gorge with Miles Teller. They play two highly-trained operatives who fall in love while living dangerously on opposite sides of a mysterious gorge that they are on a mission to protect. The Gorge premieres on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025.