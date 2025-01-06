Martin Short Plays With Selena Gomez’s Diamond Engagement Ring

E News! wins best video for capturing Only Murders in the Building co-stars Selena Gomez and Martin Short at the Goldens Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

As seen below, the two stars are seated together at a table and Short plays and tugs on Gomez’s gigantic “Marquise” diamond engagement ring, which she accepted from her fiance Benny Blanco. (According to Globes host Nikki Glaser, “lucky guy” Blanco was present because he asked a genie for a wish.)

Fans are going wild over the video which was taken from behind — and the bond between the two actors. As one replied: “Him checking to make sure it’s secure on her her finger” with a laughing crying emoji. “He’s so concerned that it’s loose!”

Another chimed in: “Selena’s ring is stunning! 😍 Martin’s reaction says it all!”

Above, l-r: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and Martin Short at the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025

Get ready to see more of Gomez and Short — and Steve Martin: While a Season 5 premiere of Only Murders in the Building has yet to be set, in an interview with Variety in October, showrunner John Hoffman revealed that they’re in the midst of writing the new season which focuses on the death of their characters’ doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca).