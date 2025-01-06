Leighton Meester Stuns in Sheer Mesh Dress, “Everybody Wants This!”

Hollywood power couple Leighton Meester and Adam Brody (co-stars on The O.C., Gossip Girl) turned heads on the Golden Globes red carpet as seen below. Brody wore a forest green double-breasted tuxedo and Meester wowed in a skin-tight chartreuse gown with a plunging neckline.

The couple, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last year, revealed that they often get calls to work on projects together. Brody said: “It’s true, almost everything we do they’re like, ‘Would your husband or wife want to be in this as well?'” Meester chimed in, “We have to resist more than we seek it out.”

Fans of the couple are going wild over the video below, which captures Meester wanting Brody to “have his moment” on the red carpet — but he waves her over because “he wanted her there.”

the way she wanted him to have his moment but he wanted her there GOALS #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nd2uC0i4yC — tia ♡ (@barchiesorigin) January 6, 2025

Get ready to see more of Brody: he is filming the second season of his new hit series Nobody Wants This with Kristen Bell, who plays an agnostic sex podcaster who falls in love with a newly single rabbi (Brody). One clever commenter, delighting in the famous couple’s togetherness, flipped the show’s title to describe how fans feel about Brody and Meester, writing: “Everybody wants this!”

And Meester will appear next in the comedic crime series Good Cop/Bad Cop. She and Luke Cook play siblings who work together as detectives in a small town where their father (Clancy Brown, The Shawshank Redemption, Starship Troopers) is the police chief. Good Cop/Bad Cop is scheduled to premiere on February 19, 2025.