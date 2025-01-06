Liam Hemsworth’s Girlfriend Stuns in Tiny String Bikini, “Hot Classy Couple”

Hollywood movie star Liam Hemsworth is known for his roles in The Hunger Games film franchise and in the 2016 sequel Independence Day: Resurgence, among others.

When not on a movie set, the 34-year-old Australian actor often spends time traveling with his girlfriend, Australian model Gabriella Brooks (below in string bikinis).

Hemsworth and Brooks rarely share photos of themselves together, so when Brooks shared the series below — of her and Hemsworth at a black-tie event at the Sydney Opera House where they saw the Australian Ballet — fans went wild with praise. As one replied: “Hot classy couple!”

Swipe to see the photos Hemsworth took of Brooks in that cream-colored Chanel dress and the photos Brooks took of Hemsworth in his tuxedo.

Fellow Aussie actor Paul Khoury replied to Brooks: “You guys look great! Can’t believe you got him in a bow tie.”

Note: Hemsworth is promoting his two recently released films Land of Bad with his brother Luke Hemsworth and Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator); and the Netflix romantic drama Lonely Planet with Oscar winner Laura Dern (Marriage Story, Jurassic Park, Blue Velvet), set in Morocco. Trailer below.