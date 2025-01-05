Miley Cyrus Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress, “I Like to Go ALL the Way”

Mega pop star Miley Cyrus knows how to turn heads on the red carpet — and she did not disappoint at the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills. As seen below, she rocked a black navel-plunging dress with waist cutouts and cool black sunglasses.

Cyrus was nominated for “Best Original Song – Motion Picture” alongside her friends and collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li for their hit ‘Beautiful That Way’ which is featured in Gia Coppola’s film The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson (Baywatch, Barbed Wire, Home Improvement).

Cyrus said of Anderson: “Pamela is graciously sharing her moment with us. I am continuing to root for her, it’s so fun to watch her shine. Thank you Gia Coppola for inviting me to be a part of your gem “The Last Showgirl.”

Get ready to see more of Cyrus, with the black leather dress photo below she wrote last week: “It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again. This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me.

She added: “In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew. At times it can be a heartbreaking process but I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful. Thank you to everyone who has been apart of making this year so special.”