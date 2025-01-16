Julia Stiles Stuns in Ice Blue Plunging Jumper, ‘Wish You Were Here’

Hollywood star Julia Stiles is known for her roles in movies including 10 Things I Hate About You, Save the Last Dance, Silver Linings Playbook, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Hustlers, among others.

The 43-year-old New York native has now added director to her impressive resume.

As seen above and below, Stiles turned heads in an ice blue jumper with a plunging neckline at the premiere of her new film Wish You Were Here at the Crosby Street Hotel.

In Wish You Were Here, Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan, The Hunger Games) plays the protagonist Charlotte, who after spending a magical romantic night with a man she just met (Mena Massoud, Aladdin), discovers the next day that he’s terminally ill and vows to live every moment he has left with meaning.

The cast promoted the film courtside at a recent Knicks game, see photos above.

Bonus: Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing) and Kelsey Grammer (Frasier) play Charlotte’s parents. Trailer below. Wish You Were Here will be released in theaters on Friday, January 17.