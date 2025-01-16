Regina King Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress, “So Gorgeous”

Hollywood star Regina King (Ray, If Beale Street Could Talk, Shirley, Friday, American Crime, 227) was honored with the Trailblazer Award at the Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema and Television.

As seen below, the 54-year-old LA native turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning navel-plunging dress by fashion label CONG TRI. Her fans are going wild over the glamorous look, as one replied: “So gorgeous.”

Note: The awards ceremony took place in December, but Starz is broadcasting the celebration on Friday, January 17 at 6 pm ET, Saturday, January 18 at 10:50 pm ET, and on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 20 at 9 pm ET.

@congtriofficial Actress Regina King looked elegant in a CONG TRI design, attending The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event in Los Angeles. At the event, she was honored with the Trailblazer Award, recognizing her remarkable career, including her recent role in the Netflix film Shirley. #CONGTRI #CONGTRIbyNguyenCongTri #ReginaKing #CelebrationofBlackCinemaTelevision ♬ original sound – CONG TRI

Get ready to see more of King: she will appear next in the upcoming crime thriller film Caught Stealing with Austin Butler (Elvis, Dune: Part 2), who plays the protagonist, a burned out California baseball player who ends up bartending in the Lower East Side of Manhattan in the 1990s when he gets caught up with members of the Russian mafia.

Caught Stealing, which is based on the novel of the same title by Charlie Huston, is directed by Darren Aronofsky (The Whale, Black Swan). Bonus: Zoe Kravitz, Liev Schreiber, Carol Kane, and Bad Bunny, co-star, among others.