Renee Zellweger Spills Oscar Stories with Hugh Grant, “Naughtiest Friend”

Two-time Oscar winner Renee Zellweger (Jerry Maguire, Chicago, Nurse Betty, Bridge Jones’s Diary) is on the February issue of British Vogue and dishing about her “era-defining” role as Bridget Jones and revealing personal stories related to the Academy Awards ceremonies.

With the British celebrity fashion magazine, Zellweger reminiscences about her 2020 Oscar experience — she wore a stunning silver one-shoulder gown when she accepted Best Actress for the Judy Garland biopic Judy.

As seen and heard in the video below, Zellweger reveals that she was up very late the night before due to a mouse scratching the headboard of her bed. “That’s what you get when you live in the Canyon.”

According to British Vogue, Zellweger’s “naughtiest friend and sauciest co-star” Hugh Grant interviewed her for the February issue, which makes her comment about the rumor of Grant keeping Bridget Jones’s “big pants” as a souvenir even funnier.

“I don’t know if that’s true, we’ll have to ask him,” she said with a smile.

Zellweger also spoke about her first “leading lady” role in Texas Chainsaw Massacre. She said: “there is no motivation like a man chasing you with a live chainsaw.”

She said it was that experience which taught her the “rhythms of filmmaking,” and considers it “such a blessing.”

Get ready to see more of Zellweger and Grant — and Colin Firth! — they’re promoting the next installation, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, in which Bridget is now a widow and single mom. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released via Peacock on February 13. Trailer below.