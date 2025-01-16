Keke Palmer Smack-Talks GMA Host, “Don’t Mess Me Up”

Hollywood star Keke Palmer is promoting her new film One of Them Days. She and SZA star as BFF roommates who struggle to pay the rent when they discover Alyssa’s (SZA) boyfriend has spent their rent money and scramble to come up with $1500 by the end of the day. Lil Rey Howery, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Katt Williams and Maude Apatow co-star. Trailer below.

Palmer appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday in a stunning copper-colored waist-cinching corset dress.

As seen below, she and GMA host, former NFL star Michael Strahan, competed against each other while doing the march in place challenge.

When GMA shared the video below, it wrote to the two celebrities: “If this was a smack talking challenge you guys would’ve NAILED it… the marching though, not so much.”

While doing the challenge, Strahan tells Palmer, “Don’t mess me up.” Blindfolded, Palmer tells Strahan, “I know I’m perfect you on the other hand, I’m not so sure.” Strahan teases Palmer, “Why does it sound like you’re going somewhere,” (Palmer did at that time leave her marked box on the floor).

When they took the blindfolds off, Strahan said, “You messed me up, because I was following your voice.” Palmer looked at the camera and said, “This is a good trick.”

One of Those Days will be released in theaters on Friday, January 17.