Elizabeth Hurley Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress, “You Look Sexy”

Supermodel and Hollywood star Elizabeth Hurley (The Royals, Bedazzled, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery) turned heads in London this week at the premiere of Oliver! the Musical at the Gielgud Theatre in the famous West End.

As seen below, the brunette beauty stunned in a sparkly pink dress with her son Damian Hurley, who wore a sheer black top, low-riding zebra-print pants and long black leather trench.

The gorgeous mother-son duo rang in the new year together, too, with friends.

Mama Hurley celebrated in a navel-plunging, backless rainbow gown. Her fans are going wild over the glamorous look. As one replied, “You look sexy AF!”

Elizabeth Hurley most recently starred in her son’s erotic thriller film Strictly Confidential. It stars Georgia Lock (Disney’s Evermoor) as the protagonist, “A haunted young woman” who “finds herself drawn into a world of seduction, duplicity and betrayal as she desperately tries to uncover the mystery surrounding her best friend’s suicide.” Below is the official trailer.