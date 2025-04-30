Ukraine Deal “Humiliates Donald Trump” Says Murdoch News Personality

On the English political media network Talk, a subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch‘s News Corp., President Trump’s Deputy Assistant Sebastian Gorka spoke about the Russia-Ukraine war and the American peace proposal which was rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

(While campaigning Trump made a much-shared prediction that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in “24 hours,” a promise that has remained elusive since his return to the White House more than 100 days ago.)

Some have suggested that difficulties Trump did not anticipate in resolving the issue were plain to see, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was disrespecting, if not outwitting, his American counterpart.

Even MAGA Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said that Putin “has jacked around President Trump at every turn.”

Gorka repeatedly told Talk host Julia Hartley-Brewer that “No one plays Donald Trump,” to which Hartley-Brewer replied, “Really?”

Gorka continued to repeat the message that the U.S. administration is “frustrated” with both countries during the peace negotiations process.

As seen below, the conversation got heated as Hartley-Brewer told Gorka: “You can get peace by surrendering at any time, but it’s a surrender deal that humiliates both Donald Trump and the American people.”

“Explain to me – why was Ukraine taken under Obama?”



“You don’t know what you’re talking about – when it comes to Geo-Politics you have no idea”



Fascinating interview between Trumps Deputy Assistant & JHB – both have strong Conservative values – who won? pic.twitter.com/us1c8oa8eO — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 29, 2025

Gorka denied Hartley-Brewer’s assertion and told her, “You don’t know what you’re talking about. When it comes to geopolitics you have no idea, you don’t have any idea of what you’re talking about,” to which Hartley-Brewer replied with a smile, “I think I’ve got a lot more than your President.”

When Gorka asked what she would propose she said “a full security guarantee from America and Europe” and without having to recognize Crimea as a Russian territory, ideas Gorka dismissed.

Gorka said: “You’ve got to stop the war,” to which Hartley-Brewer replied, “No, you need to stop the aggression of Vladimir Putin, and those are two different things.”

When Gorka said, “That’s what we’re going to do with this peace deal,” Hartley-Brewer noted that Putin isn’t negotiating. In fact, she said, he’s “getting everything he wants.”

Gorka again contested Hartley-Brewer and replied, “no he’s not.” When Gorka was asked what exactly is Putin not getting, Gorka said, “Ukraine,” to which the journalist laughed and said, “He’s getting 20 percent of Ukraine.”