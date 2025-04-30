Ann Coulter Slams Trump Cabinet, “Wow, Hell Has Frozen Over, I Agree” Says Progressive

Conservative political pundit Ann Coulter, who endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis when he ran against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, criticized the President’s cabinet meeting today.

As seen below, Trump listened to his cabinet members as they praised him and gave generally vague progress updates. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said: “[Mr.] President, your first 100 days has far exceeded that of any other president in this country, ever, never seen anything like it. Thank you.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick boasted about his project, Trump Gold Cards, and claimed that someone approached him at a restaurant to ask how they can buy ten Trump Gold Cards (one card sells for $5 million).

Coulter asked on X: “Would it be possible to have a cabinet meeting without the Kim Jong il-style tributes?”

Trump's cabinet meetings are straight out of North Korea.



It's almost laughable how phony and cheesy they are. pic.twitter.com/4jYZy3RSts — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 30, 2025

Coulter is receiving a lot of backlash for comparing Trump with the late Korean dictator Kim Jong il.

Conservative Frank Ferriolo replied: “Ordinarily I would agree but considering how much negative biased press my President gets this does give it a little balance!”

Self-described MAGA supporters aren’t as nice with their comments. Page Buffington replied: “Would it be possible for you to go one day without trashing Donald Trump or his administration?”

Other MAGA supporters are defending Trump’s secretaries and seeking to draw a distinction between praise that is coerced and praise that is earned. A comment along these lines is: “Well Kim demands it. The cabinet are truly glad to be working for a strong leader.”

Progressive pundit Alex Cole replied to Coulter: “Wow, hell has officially frozen over. I agree with Ann Coulter.” And left-leaning Ed Krassenstein also made the comparison by writing: “Trump’s cabinet meetings are straight out of North Korea. It’s almost laughable how phony and cheesy they are.”

Let’s apply this to the new media seat as well — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) April 30, 2025

Amber Duke, senior editor of the Daily Caller, also chimed in: “Let’s apply this to the new media seat as well.”

Trump’s White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt added a permanent “new media seat” to the briefing room for alternative digital outlets and right-wing influencers (Tim Pool, Natalie Winters, etc.), who are granted the first question at each briefing.

Cara Castronuova with Lindell TV claimed Trump looked “healthier than ever before” and asked: “Will you guys also consider releasing the president’s fitness plan?” She added: “I’m sure everyone in this room can agree. Is he working out with Bobby Kennedy, and is he eating less McDonald’s?”