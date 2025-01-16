2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Cameron Diaz Stuns on Red Carpet with Jamie Foxx, “Feels So Good To Be Back”

by in Culture | January 16, 2025

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz, cropped photo: Caroline Renouard, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood movie star Cameron Diaz, who’s known for her roles in movies including What About Mary?, Charlie’s Angels, and The Mask, is back on the red carpet after a five-year hiatus to promote her new film Back in Action.

As seen below at a premiere in Berlin, Germany, the blonde beauty struck more than one pose in a sheer black top with high-rise black jeans and long black tuxedo jacket with her co-star, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx (Ray, Collateral).

Diaz’s fans are going wild over the new red carpet photos. As one replied: “she looks stunning and very natural.” Diaz said: “it feels so good to be back.”

As seen in the trailer below, Diaz and Foxx play a married couple with two kids, who met 15 years ago as “nonofficial cover operatives for the CIA.” They went off the grid to start a family but now their enemies have discovered that they’re alive and want them dead.

Bonus: Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, The Wife, Hillbilly Elegy) plays a pivotal role and the film features a collab with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Back in Action will be released on Netflix on Friday, January 17.

