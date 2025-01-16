Timothee Chalamet Turns Heads in Tiny Pink Scarf with Kylie Jenner

French-American movie star Timothée Chalamet (Lady Bird, Wonka, Beautiful Boy) is traveling around the world promoting the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, in which he portrays the Nobel Laureate singer/songwriter.

As seen below at the A Complete Unknown premiere in Paris, France, the 29-year-old actor turned heads in a black bomber jacket, grey jeans and a thin pink sparkly scarf with a matching pink baseball cap.

As seen in the photo series below, Chalamet brought his American girlfriend Kylie Jenner with him, and struck a pose with his co-stars Edward Norton (Pete Seeger) and Monica Barbaro (Joan Baez), too.

Jenner wore a black corset bodysuit and stilettos ensemble that reminds us of Olivia Newton-John as Sandy in Grease.

Get ready to see more of Chalamet: he will appear next in the upcoming film Marty Supreme. He plays the titular character, which was inspirated by was inspired by professional table tennis player Marty Reisman. Fran Drescher (The Nanny) plays his mother; Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love) plays a romantic interest.

Chalamet revealed in an interview that the director of Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems), encouraged Chalamet to do some of his own stunts. Marty Supreme is scheduled for a Christmas Day, December 25, 2025 release in US theaters.