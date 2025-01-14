Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Sheer Plunging Mini Dress in NYC, “Love Her Hair Like This”

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus, The Handmaid’s Tale) is filming her new project, Paul Feig’s upcoming thriller The Housemaid with Brandon Sklenar (It Ends with Us, 1923), in New Jersey. Sweeney plays the titular character who tries to start over by working as a housemaid for an affluent couple. Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls, Mank) co-stars.

As seen below, Sweeney and Sklenar were photographed leaving the Helen Hayes Theater in New York City where they caught the new show, Cult of Love, starring Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto, and Barbie Ferreira.

Sweeney’s fans are going wild over the photos which capture the blonde beauty in a dark blue mini dress with a sheer plunging neckline — and with long loose locks. As one replied: “loovvveee her hair like this.”

More cynical fans are questioning Sweeney’s choice of going to the theater with Sklenar. As one asked: “Is she doing the same PR stunt like the one she did with Glen?” That’s a reference to the promotion of Sweeney and Glen Powell‘s 2023 romcom movie Anyone But You.

Powell admitted that he and Sweeney played into rumors about the two of them being romantically involved off-stage while promoting the film, even though the rumors were not true. (NOTE: A potential offscreen romance is hardly a new angle for Hollywood image makers!)

The Housemaid, which is based on the 2022 novel of the same title by Freida McFadden, is scheduled for a Christmas Day, December 25, 2025 release.