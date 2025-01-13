Charlie Kirk “Thrilled” Village People Will Perform at Trump Inaugural Party

Political influencer Charlie Kirk‘s conservative organization Turning Point USA is selling individual tickets ($5000 each) to an Inaugural-Eve Ball to celebrate the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, January 19 at 8 pm, but the location of the party in Washington, DC is being revealed only to those who register and purchase a ticket.

According to the Turning Point website: “All tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, entertainment, dancing, and Turning Point swag bags with limited edition 47 merch.”

As seen above, Kirk was excited on Monday to announce that the Village People, “one of President Trump’s personal favorites, will be performing LIVE” at the event. Trump is an especially big fan of the song “YMCA” — a standard at his rallies.

In addition to Kirk, other confirmed guests include Vance, Donald Trump, Jr., former Fox News star Megyn Kelly, DOGE co-chair Vivek Ramaswamy, FBI Director nominee Kash Patel, new Border Czar Tom Homan, Director of National Intelligence pick Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s attorney Alina Habba, Stephen Miller, and Peter Navarro, Trump’s future trade counselor, among others.