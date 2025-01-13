Jennifer Love Hewitt Sells Her “Love Angeles” Shirts To Support LA Fire Victims

Hollywood star Jennifer Love Hewitt is known for her roles as dispatcher Maddie on 9-1-1, scared teenager Julie James in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Riley on The Client List, and Sarah on Party of Five, among others. At home, she’s known for her role as “Mom” to her three young children — 11-year-old Autumn, 9-year-old Atticus, and 3-year-old Aidan.

As seen in the video below, Hewitt — wearing a LA Dodgers cap — said she’s sending love to everyone after the devastating LA wildfires which caused her family to evacuate from their home. “My family and I have had the kindest people offer us places and help us move around the last couple of days. I’ve been full-on mom duty, just trying to take care of my littles.”

Hewitt added, “But I needed to do something with the hurt in my heart,” and revealed that with two nonprofit organizations — BFFs and Babes and Baby2Baby — they’ve created an online shop to sell “Love Angeles” clothing, as seen below.

Hewitt says all proceeds go to Baby2Baby which is helping families especially by providing diapers, food, formula and water for children who have been impacted by the wildfires.

Hewitt’s Party of Five co-star Scott Wolf replied: “This is beautiful. Holding you and your beautiful family in our hearts. May the love and help you share flow to you and all of those suffering through this.”