RHONJ Baby Shower Features Drag Show, “No Toxic Teresa”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda is weeks away from welcoming a baby boy with her husband John Fuda, father of her daughters Gianella Jolie and Giuliana Rose, and 17-year-old son Jaiden.

Photos from the Fuda French-themed bridal shower held at the Indian Trail Club in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, were published in People magazine.

As seen above and below, Fuda’s RHONJ co-stars Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga (both in all-white ensembles) attended what they both described as “a special day.”

Live entertainment was provided by a drag queen which offended some of the Fuba’s fans; as one replied: “WTH are drag queens doing at a baby shower!? Not cool.” Many more defended Fuba’s choice and wrote: “Do your own thing girl, do what makes you happy not others.”

The most liked comment didn’t address the drag queen performances but focused on the guests: “That’s the cast. All fun, no toxic Theresa and Louie no Celebrity wanna be Jennifer Aydin. Congrats to the Fudas. Rachel looks spectacular.”

As seen in the video below, which features the cast of RHONJ (in two separate groups) watching that dramatic Season 14 finale, Fuda says she doesn’t have any regrets except she does wish that she had “exposed Louie for who he really was, more. Because he really deserved it.”

Note: For those asking about the possibility of a Season 15: Andy Cohen said (in December) that fans will have to wait probably a year for just an update.