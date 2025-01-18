Ex-National Security Advisor Hits Trump Inauguration Plan with One ALL CAPS Word

Citing dangerously frigid temperatures expected on Monday, President-elect Donald Trump‘s team announced that the presidential inauguration is moving indoors. (Wind chills are expected to be in the single digits in DC on Monday.)

When CNN’s Kaitlin Collins reported on X to “Expect Trump and Vance to be sworn in inside the Capitol Rotunda,” Susan Rice — who was Joe Biden’s Domestic Policy Advisor, Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor and US Ambassador to the United Nations, jabbed Trump using his own signature all caps style: “SNOWFLAKES.”

[MAGA is known to use the word “Snowflake” as a derogatory term to describe someone who is easily offended or overly sensitive, especially Liberals.]

MAGA followers are responding to Rice’s jab with disdain. They contend Trump is concerned about his constituents who plan on being in DC to witness the historical moment: “If being a snowflake means putting the safety and welfare of your supporters first then yes they are snowflakes.”

In '61, John F. Kennedy was Inaugurated on the Capitol steps, in windchills of 7 degrees. It was almost as cold for Obama in '09.

In fairness, Trump IS more than 3 decades older than JFK & Obama were.

Or did he just fear small crowds? pic.twitter.com/3TFJil3HqF — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 17, 2025

As seen in the video below, many who have already left their homes and are in DC expecting “to be a part of a once in a lifetime event” are voicing their disappointment in the decision. And though these Trump supporters aren’t using the word “snowflake,” some of their comments tacitly communicate the same accusation.

As one farmer from Oklahoma said: “we have farms and we don’t get to not feed the cows because it’s cold.”