Chris Christie Laughs at Gavin Newsom Question, “We’re a Very Forgiving Country”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was asked for his opinion of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been criticized by President-elect Donald Trump and other MAGA Republicans — including the newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson — for his preparedness and handling of the spreading LA wildfires.

As seen in the video below, when Christie was asked “Is Governor Newsom is in trouble right now?” the former Republican presidential candidate giggled, but didn’t say yes or no.

Instead, Christie replied to the question with advice for Newsom: “You know what, you’ve got to communicate the truth to your people and let them know how you’re gonna fix the problems.”

Christie added: “He does that, he can overcome. He’s doing his job. If he doesn’t, he’s not.”

Pressed on the idea of whether Californians — many of whom are distraught and looking for someone to blame other than nature, drought, and the Santa Ana winds — will forgive Newsom “at some point after all they’ve gone through,” Christie said, “We’re a very forgiving country.”

Note: Christie was Governor of New Jersey when superstorm Sandy hit the state in October 2012. At that time, he was campaigning hard for GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney against incumbent Barack Obama.

But when Obama fast-tracked assistance to New Jersey, Christie repeatedly praised the president, and told Fox News: “I’ve got 2.4 million people out of power. I’ve got devastation on the shore. I’ve got floods in the northern part of my state. If you think right now that I give a damn about presidential politics then you don’t know me.”