Zooey Deschanel Stuns in Deep Scoop Crop Top, Mini Skirt, “Love Your Shoes!”

Hollywood star Zooey Deschanel (Elf, New Girl, Almost Famous) is enjoying the holiday season with her fiance, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott. As seen below standing in front of a Christmas tree, the brunette beauty wore a black-trimmed crop top with a deep scoop neckline — with a matching mini skirt, black hosiery and flats. More than one fan replied: “Love your shoes!”

Swipe to see one of Deschanel’s children jump into the photo.

Note: Deschanel doesn’t tag the shoes but they appear to be Larroude’s Blair Ballet Flats In Black Velvet and Silver Studs.

Get ready to see more of Deschanel: she stars in the upcoming romantic comedy Merv with Charlie Cox (Daredevil, Stardust) and Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond, The Middle, Frasier). It’s about an estranged couple who discover that their dog — after their break-up — is suffering from depression so they decide to treat the dog (Merv) to a vacation in Florida.

Above is a photo of Deschanel with Merv director Jessica Swale, who referred to Deschanel as “a true sister from another mister, a partner in crime, an artist and collaborator you can’t believe you didn’t meet til now. And more importantly, a friend for life.” Swale added that she’s excited about their “many comedy, silly, naughty, high jinx plans for the future.”