Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Wedding Photo on 40th Anniversary, “We Barely Knew Each Other”

Jamie Lee Curtis was already a Hollywood movie star in 1984 when she married fellow actor Christopher Guest. She made her film debut in John Carpenter’s 1978 horror film Halloween, in which she played teenage babysitter Laurie Strode — a role she has reprised for several sequels. Guest was already a star too — in 1984 he played Nigel Tufnel in Rob Reiner’s iconic rock and roll spoof This Is Spinal Tap.

On their 40th wedding anniversary, Curtis shared a photo from their wedding ceremony. She captioned it: “40 years ago today, on a rainy Tuesday afternoon at 4:30, Christopher and I married. We loved each other but barely knew each other. Today, we know each other really well and still love each other. We’ve been through a lot and have raised and loved two beautiful daughters and started many new careers and weathered the myriad storms of life on life’s terms of loving and loss. We held hands that day as we walked back down the aisle and we’re still holding hands today. I guess the beginning of ‘my hand in yours.’ The long and winding road.”

Get ready to see more of Curtis: she’s reprising her role as Tess with Lindsay Lohan for the Freaky Friday sequel which is scheduled for an August 2025 release, and she’ll star in the upcoming James L. Brooks Netflix film Ella McCay with Woody Harrelson.

